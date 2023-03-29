Cormark Comments on K-Bro Linen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst now expects that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

KBL stock opened at C$26.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$34.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

