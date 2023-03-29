Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

