Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Increased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 630.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Corteva by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.