Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.