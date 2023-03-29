Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.36.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Coupa Software Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $130.97.
Institutional Trading of Coupa Software
About Coupa Software
Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coupa Software (COUP)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.