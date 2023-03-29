Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $130.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 763.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,010,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,005,000 after acquiring an additional 893,548 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 174,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $3,663,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

