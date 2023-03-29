Credit Suisse Group Boosts Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $27.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 264.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Certara by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

