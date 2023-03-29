Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €17.75 ($19.09) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.41. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 52-week high of €46.92 ($50.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

