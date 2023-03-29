CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRMZ opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.