CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRMZ opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.16.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile
