Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.01 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

