Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Lowered to $28.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $32.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

