Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,755 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

