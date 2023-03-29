Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,241 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

