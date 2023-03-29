CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,982.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

