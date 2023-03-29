Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $144.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

