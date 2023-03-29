Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.30. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

