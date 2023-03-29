Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $172.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.30. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

