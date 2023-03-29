CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $171.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.85.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,266 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

