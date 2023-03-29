CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTMX. Mizuho lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

