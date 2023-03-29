Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.68. 34,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 38,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

