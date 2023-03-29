Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $395.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

