Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,900 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 627,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,959.0 days.

Shares of WILLF opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

