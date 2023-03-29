Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target to GBX 615

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 608 ($7.47) to GBX 615 ($7.56) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTEC. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.46) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.74) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Playtech Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON PTEC opened at GBX 508 ($6.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 528.25. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 360.80 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 627 ($7.70).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

