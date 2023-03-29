Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($7.86) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.84) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

JDW stock opened at GBX 679 ($8.34) on Monday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833 ($10.23). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 537.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 486.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £874.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,526.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin bought 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £11,882,000 ($14,598,845.07). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,600,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,229,844. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

