Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Hold

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

NVS opened at $90.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

