DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,504.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DISH Network by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.