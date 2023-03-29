Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €42.50 ($45.70) and last traded at €42.50 ($45.70). 328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.30 ($45.48).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

