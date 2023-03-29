Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $208.13 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

