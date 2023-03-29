Domino’s Pizza Group plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report released on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

DPUKY opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.