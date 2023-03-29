Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE:DPM opened at C$10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$10.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock valued at $470,008. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

DPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

