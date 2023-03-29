EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 366.42% from the stock’s current price.

Longeveron Price Performance

LGVN stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Insider Activity at Longeveron

In other Longeveron news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,793,263 shares in the company, valued at $33,355,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

About Longeveron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Longeveron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

See Also

