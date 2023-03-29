EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 366.42% from the stock’s current price.
Longeveron Price Performance
LGVN stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $16.77.
Insider Activity at Longeveron
In other Longeveron news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,793,263 shares in the company, valued at $33,355,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
