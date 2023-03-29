eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in eHealth by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Price Performance

eHealth Company Profile

EHTH stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. eHealth has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

