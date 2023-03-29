Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Increased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $113,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 35.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE ET opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

