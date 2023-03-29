ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENG opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

