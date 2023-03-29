Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bombardier Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Bombardier Stock Performance
Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$2.29. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.30 billion.
