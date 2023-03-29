Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $14.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

FDS opened at $401.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.32 and a 200 day moving average of $421.46. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

