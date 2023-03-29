Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Separately, Barclays raised Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVKIF opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.