Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exagen Stock Down 2.4 %

About Exagen

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

