Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $38.14 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

