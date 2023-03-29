Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELAP opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 87,804 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

