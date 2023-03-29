Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Expion360 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XPON opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expion360

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Expion360

Separately, Zacks Small Cap reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expion360 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

