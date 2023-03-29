Financial Survey: Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) vs. Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) and Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Climb Global Solutions and Applied Visual Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Climb Global Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%.

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Applied Visual Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 4.11% 23.22% 6.46% Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Applied Visual Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.78 $12.50 million $2.80 18.66 Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Visual Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Applied Visual Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Rating)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution. The Solutions segment provides cloud solutions and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. The company was founded by Edwin Huffman Morgens in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

About Applied Visual Sciences

(Get Rating)

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. is a software technology company, which engages in designing and developing imaging informatics solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Leesburg, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.