Financial Survey: Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) versus NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nextracker and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 11 0 2.79 NextNav 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nextracker presently has a consensus price target of $40.08, indicating a potential upside of 23.26%. NextNav has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 418.29%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Nextracker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A NextNav -1,021.80% -56.79% -44.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nextracker and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.7% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextracker and NextNav’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.82 billion 0.82 N/A N/A N/A NextNav $3.93 million 55.49 -$40.12 million ($0.39) -5.26

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Summary

Nextracker beats NextNav on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About NextNav

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.