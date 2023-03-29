First Command Bank Buys 500 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First Command Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.1 %

ALK opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Recommended Stories

