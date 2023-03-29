First Command Bank Has $44,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Command Bank raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $195.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

