First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $27.17 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.11%.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $247,138.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 146,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares



First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

See Also

