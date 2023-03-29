First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Joseph upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.60.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:FM opened at C$29.20 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

