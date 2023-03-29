First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 7,428.6% in March

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 7,428.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.