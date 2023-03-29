First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 12,600.0% in March

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 12,600.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FYC stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

