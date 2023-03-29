Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Fortis Stock Up 0.6 %

FTS stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

