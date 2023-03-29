FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.02 on Monday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in FreightCar America by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 19,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

